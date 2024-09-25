Palawan declares state of calamity

PUERTO PRINCESA CITY, Palawan — Following a week of continuous torrential rains induced by the enhanced southwest monsoon, which badly devastated numerous towns and displaced thousands of families, Palawan's Provincial Board declared a state of calamity over the whole province on Tuesday, 24 September.

This declaration followed a recommendation from the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDRRMC), which approved a resolution on 23 September.

Board Member Ryan Maminta explained that the recommendation was made after the council conducted a Rapid Disaster Assessment and Needs Analysis (RDANA) to assess the situation resulting from the week-long downpours.

“The PDRRMC decided to advise the Sangguniang Panlalawigan to declare a state of calamity due to the effects of the southwest monsoon (habagat), exacerbated by tropical cyclones Ferdie, Gener, Helen, and Igme, which occurred between 12-19 September,” Maminta stated.

Before the provincial declaration, the municipalities of San Vicente, Roxas, Taytay, and Dumaran had already declared a state of calamity, with Aborlan and Quezon expected to follow, Maminta added.

The council’s resolution highlighted the severe damage reported by various sectors following the RDANA, including significant destruction to crops, properties, and public infrastructure, as well as several fatalities.

This declaration enables the release of a ₱20 million Quick Response Fund from the ₱68,688,086 budgeted for 2024 to facilitate urgent response efforts and the disbursement of calamity funds to mitigate the disaster's impact.

Based on a report from the PDRRMC released on 22 September, a total of 34,938 families (169,545 individuals) were severely affected by the southwest monsoon and have sought refuge in evacuation centers across the affected areas.