Palawan LGUs get new farm-to-market roads

Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) Secretary Conrado Estrella III announced Monday, 23 September, that three farm-to-market roads (FMRs) were turned over by President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. to local government units to improve agricultural activities and ensure better transport of goods for farmers in rural communities across Palawan.

Estrella said the newly completed roads, with a total value of P44.7 million, will provide accessibility for local farmers, directly benefiting 1,075 Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries (ARBs) in the First Legislative District of Palawan.

The 3 FMRs are located in key agricultural areas: from Sitio Nalbot to Arado in Barangay Poblacion, Taytay (0.481 kilometers), Busuang to Caruray in Barangay Caramay, Roxas (0.580 kilometers), and Barangay San Nicolas to Caniogan, Coron (0.300 kilometers). These roads are designed to enhance connectivity between farming communities and local markets, fostering economic activity and improving the overall quality of life for farmers.

Estrella said the President emphasized the importance of these roads in uplifting the livelihood of farmers.

“These new roads will help bring you closer to buyers and improve your way of living,” he said, underscoring the crucial role of infrastructure in rural development. We understand the difficulties faced by farmers, especially those who plant in far-flung areas. With these farm-to-market roads, the transport of your goods to markets will become faster and more efficient, preventing your harvest from spoiling,” Estrella quoted the President.