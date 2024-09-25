Kababaihan, DOJ hold 'Katarungan Caravan' at CIW DavNor

Kababaihan, a non-profit organization, joined the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) “Katarungan Caravan” and donated 2,500 sanitary pads to the Correctional Institution for Women (CIW) in Davao del Norte.

This initiative, part of the DOJ’s Legal Aid and Medical Mission campaign, aims to enhance the health and dignity of women inmates, ensuring they have access to essential medical services and hygiene products.

DOJ Undersecretary Margarita Gutierrez, head of the DOJ Action Center, said the group’s donation comes at a crucial time, addressing the pressing need for menstrual hygiene management in correctional facilities.

“We thank Kababaihan for this gesture and for joining us in our mission to uplift women in every community, and that includes those in challenging circumstances,” Gutierrez said.

“We are one with Kababaihan Organization in the belief that every woman deserves to manage her health with dignity, regardless of her situation. This donation is just one step toward creating a more equitable society,” she added.

Many women face inadequate access to sanitary products, impacting their health and wellbeing.

By providing these essential supplies, the Kababaihan organization seeks to foster a more supportive environment and promote the importance of menstrual health education.