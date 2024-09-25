Joint effort to help unemployed youth

Some 53 unemployed youth recently graduated from a work-readiness and job-placement program jointly sponsored by the United States government, through the US Agency for International Development (USAID), the Philippine Business for Education (PBEd), and McDonald’s Philippines.

The participants were given training on food and beverage services, which included on-the-job exposure, to ensure they meet industry standards. They were also mentored on leadership, communication and critical thinking to equip them with the needed skills to thrive in their future workplace.

Following their graduation, the 53 trainees will now start their careers at one of McDonald’s 35 branches across Metro Manila.

“As your partner in prosperity, the United States is committed to working with the Philippine government, educational institutions and the private sector to help unemployed Filipino youth become productive members of society, achieve their dreams, and contribute to the country’s economic growth,” said US Ambassador MaryKay Carlson at the graduation ceremony held at the McDonald’s branch in San Antonio, Parañaque City.

“We at McDonald’s believe in the talent of our youth, and it only takes the right opportunities such as USAID’s YouthWorks PH program to match these young people’s perseverance and hard work. By giving back and training our youth, we equip them with the right tools to succeed,” said Golden Arches Development Corp. vice president for Marketing Margot Torres.

“PBEd’s commitment lies in assisting the youth to take significant steps toward gaining meaningful employment,” PBEd Chair Ramon del Rosario said, underscoring the organization’s role in the partnership. “By providing them access to training and employment opportunities, we equip them with the necessary skills to build a brighter future for themselves and their families. This is the YouthWorks PH story.”

This training is part of USAID and PBEd’s $8.7-million YouthWorks PH Program, which has created more than 16,000 training positions and successfully placed over 6,000 youth in work-based training programs since 2018.