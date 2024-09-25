Elasto Painters survive Hotshots

Rain Or Shine escaped Magnolia, 109-105, to clinch Game 1 of the Philippine Basketball Association Governors' Cup quarterfinals at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium.

Holding onto a slim 107-105 lead with three seconds remaining, Jhonard Clarito calmly sank his two free throws for a four-point lead for the Elasto Painters.

Hotshots guard Paul Lee's attempt at the four-point line fizzled out as time expired.

"We were just trying grind it out. It's a testament of the character of the guys and they were able to come back," Elasto Painters head coach Yeng Guiao said.

"Magnolia really surprised us; they played the kind of game that we wanted to play."