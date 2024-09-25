Corruption charges filed vs Ouano-Dizon, husband

International boxing judge and radio broadcaster Edward Ligas filed plunder, anti-graft, corrupt practices, falsification of public documents, and falsification of assets, liabilities, and net worth (SALN) charges against Mandaue City Congresswoman Emmarie Ouano-Dizon and her husband, Opao Barangay Captain Nixon Dixon on 24 September.

The cases were filed before the Office of the Ombudsman-Visayas.

Ligas alleged that the couple obtained P15 million each through mortgages with Aspac Rural Bank Inc. on 4 May 2007 and with Crient Asia Lending Inc. on 28 June 2010.

He claimed that Emmarie and Nixon, who were private individuals at the time of the 1992 sale, unlawfully acquired reclaimed property belonging to the City of Mandaue.

Ligas further alleged that the couple profited from the sale of the property to Foton Motors for P20 million on 17 July 2012, resulting in a total unjust gain of P50 million.

He noted that the acquisition unjustly benefited the couple while costing Mandaue City P70 million in assets. The present value of the property, based on the 2022 BIR Zonal Valuation, is P70,250, computed at P28,100 per square meter for the 2,500-square-meter area.

Ligas insists that this constitutes plunder.

In response, Ouano-Dizon stated in a mix of English and Bisaya: "Is it a crime for a private citizen to buy land from a private developer? We heard about the filing of the cases only from media reports, and we have not seen a copy of it yet, so I cannot comment on the details yet."

"As for the angle of SALN, this was raised in a related case in the past that was already dismissed," she added.

"We have not done anything wrong or illegal. The truth is on our side," Ouano-Dizon said. "Every election, we expect these types of harassment suits."