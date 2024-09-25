Comelec proclaims Akbayan as winner in 2022 polls

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Wednesday proclaimed Akbayan Partylist the winner in the 2022 polls.

This was after the Supreme Court’s decision to uphold the cancellation of An Waray Partylist’s registration.

During the 2022 elections, Akbayan Partylist ranked 57, just one place shy of 56 winning groups.

"The Commission, after due deliberation, resolved, as it hereby resolves to adopt the herein recommendation of the Law Department to issue a Certificate of Proclamation to Percival V. Cendaña as Akbayan Party-list Representative in the 19th Congress,” Comelec Chairperson George Garcia said.

Cendaña will sit as representative to the House or Representatives until 30 June 2025.

Meanwhile, Akbayan Party President Rafaela David lauded the Comelec for its swift decision on the matter.

“We would like to thank Comelec for their swift action in issuing the Certificate of Proclamation to Akbayan acting on Congress’ request to fill in a vacancy in the party-list seats as part of the constitutional mandate to fill in all seats allotted for party-list organizations,” David said.

“Our victory is not a product of legal technicalities but the result of the hard work of our members, supporters, partners, and allies in bringing our brand of leadership and governance back to Congress,” she added.

In the 2019 midterm elections, Akbayan lost for the first time since entering the first partylist race in 1998.

Although the party performed better in the 2022 polls, it fell short by around 2,000 votes to secure the last seat.