Chiz brushes aside coup rumors to oust him

Senate President Francis “Chiz” Escudero ignored reports on attempts to oust him as leader of the upper chamber, stressing that “allegations about a coup are mere rumors until they become reality.”

“I don’t comment on rumors because, at the end of the day, I will be quoted reacting to a rumor that has no basis of origin really that you can point to,” Escudero told Palace reporters in an interview.

Escudero lamented that leadership can be changed once it loses the confidence of the majority.

“Again, it is a rumor until it becomes a reality and I have learned from my 23 years in Congress,” he said.

"The leadership of the House or of the Senate in the case of the Senate, the President, the Senate President Pro Tempore, Majority Leader, and chairpersons of the various committees serve at the pleasure of the majority—we will remain here until we enjoy the confidence of the majority, it is that simple,” he added.

Escudero, likewise, downplayed being bothered by the rumors of a coup against him.

“It is a known fact and understood fact by all. It’s not a question of securing, it’s a question of simply doing your job on a daily basis until and while you enjoy the confidence of the majority,” he said.

“My comment will be the same. It is a rumor until it happens. If it happens then it becomes reality and fact but in the meantime, it is a rumor. You cannot expect me to comment on a rumor,” he added.

Some reports named Senate President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Estrada, as well as Senators Cynthia Villar and Loren Legarda as potential replacements for Escudero.

In May, Escudero replaced former Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” Zubiri.