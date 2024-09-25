Chef Tatung’s ‘birthday bash’

Aptly titled “Cook with Chef Tatung,” the event drew a crowd of culinary enthusiasts, avid followers and supporters of his online cooking and lifestyle platforms. Attendees were treated to an exciting and interactive cooking demo featuring Chef Tatung himself and his close friend and colleague, chef Jackie Ang Po. Together, they made bibingka cheesecake, and it turned out to be so much fun.

Chef Tatung also got to pick a lucky audience member, Menchie Porcincula, a mother, to cook alongside him, as the event title suggested. The atmosphere was light and cheerful as the celebrity chef shared kitchen tips, personal stories and anecdotes from his culinary journey.

Focused on making his followers happy, Chef Tatung delighted the audience not only with food tasting but also with special giveaways from his sponsors and brand partners, including Nestlé, Maggi, Masflex, Premium Choice, Nutri Asia, Gateway Mall, Palenque, Araneta City, Arla, Island Gas, La Germania, Thermomix, Tindeli and Vertikal Books. These brand partners had booths set up around the venue, with several conducting their own casual cooking demonstrations.