Chef Tatung’s ‘birthday bash’

Myke “Tatung” Sarthou is a successful restaurateur and celebrity chef with over a million followers on his YouTube channel, Simpol, and he knows how blessed he is. He makes sure to give back whenever the opportunity arises. During calamities, when people are forced out of their homes, he and his team organize feeding programs until the situation becomes manageable for the community. On special occasions, especially his birthday, he shifts the focus away from lavish celebrations. Instead, every year on his birthday, he holds an online event for his followers, offering raffle prizes from his sponsors.
This year was no different. He hosted yet another birthday event, but this time, the online celebration transformed into a face-to-face encounter, allowing his followers to finally meet him in person. On 7 September, Chef Tatung celebrated his birthday with an intimate yet festive meet-and-greet at Quantum Skyview, Gateway Mall 2, Araneta City, Quezon City. Incidentally, his very own café and deli, Tindeli, is located in the Palenque of Gateway Mall.
“Gateway Mall made the Quantum Skyview available for a live event for the first time, so we took this opportunity to stage a live event and personally thank our sponsors and supporters,” explained Chef Tatung.
Aptly titled “Cook with Chef Tatung,” the event drew a crowd of culinary enthusiasts, avid followers and supporters of his online cooking and lifestyle platforms. Attendees were treated to an exciting and interactive cooking demo featuring Chef Tatung himself and his close friend and colleague, chef Jackie Ang Po. Together, they made bibingka cheesecake, and it turned out to be so much fun.
Chef Tatung also got to pick a lucky audience member, Menchie Porcincula, a mother, to cook alongside him, as the event title suggested. The atmosphere was light and cheerful as the celebrity chef shared kitchen tips, personal stories and anecdotes from his culinary journey.
Focused on making his followers happy, Chef Tatung delighted the audience not only with food tasting but also with special giveaways from his sponsors and brand partners, including Nestlé, Maggi, Masflex, Premium Choice, Nutri Asia, Gateway Mall, Palenque, Araneta City, Arla, Island Gas, La Germania, Thermomix, Tindeli and Vertikal Books. These brand partners had booths set up around the venue, with several conducting their own casual cooking demonstrations.
Best of all, Chef Tatung achieved his most important goal for the event: personally interacting with his followers and fans. The meet-and-greet took place, birthday greetings and wishes were exchanged, selfies were taken and signed copies of Chef Tatung’s cookbooks were handed from the amiable chef to his loyal followers.
As the event drew to a close, Chef Tatung expressed his heartfelt gratitude for the love and support of his fans. He encouraged them to stay connected to their roots, as his own journey has always been about celebrating Filipino culture and flavors.
There are plenty of celebrity chefs, but not everyone takes the time or makes the effort to reach out to their followers. Kudos to those who do. Happy birthday, Chef Tatung!