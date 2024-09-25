And so it begins: Philippines’ entry for best international feature film at the Oscars

Ramona S. Diaz’s powerful documentary film And So It Begins has been selected as the official entry of the Philippines for the Best International Feature Film category at the 97th Academy Awards. This announcement marks a significant milestone as it represents the country's first documentary submission to the Oscars.

The film chronicles the presidential campaign of former Vice President Leni Robredo during the 2022 elections, providing an insightful exploration of the complexities of Philippine politics. As a companion piece to Diaz’s earlier work, A Thousand Cuts, which focused on journalist Maria Ressa's fight for press freedom, And So It Begins continues to highlight pressing issues within the nation.

Premiering at the Sundance Film Festival in 2024, the documentary was later featured at the 2024 Cinemalaya and had limited screenings in select local theaters. Film reviewer Nicole Andrew Latayan, who is among the voting members for the upcoming Golden Globe Awards, noted the significance of this submission, emphasizing its historical context.

During a local premiere, Robredo expressed the importance of the documentary for young voters, encouraging them to focus on making meaningful changes in their communities. Although the film was initially titled This is How It Ends, reflecting the outcomes of the elections, it was ultimately renamed to convey a message of hope and resilience in the face of challenges.

As the film gears up for its national release, Diaz is encouraging the public to advocate for screenings in theaters across the country, emphasizing the demand for a wider audience to experience this significant narrative. With the Oscars approaching, anticipation builds for the documentary to spotlight the Philippines' dynamic political landscape and the resilience of its citizens amidst ongoing challenges.