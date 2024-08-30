‘HER LOCKET’ TO PREMIERE AT SINAG MAYNILA FILM FESTIVAL

Her Locket is J.E. Tiglao’s second feature film as a director, following Metamorphosis, for which he won Best Director at the Cinema One Originals 2019.

“Two women want to do something about their memories. One wants to get it back; the other wishes to forget. Both came from experiences of pain and loss. Both a victim of patriarchy under two familial cultures of Chinese and Filipino. However, this is also a restorative story of women who choose not to be silenced, who choose to hold the line. My intention is to portray an empowering tale of feminism in front of a backdrop of conservative milieu,” says Tiglao.