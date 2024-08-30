‘HER LOCKET’ TO PREMIERE AT SINAG MAYNILA FILM FESTIVAL

Her Locket is J.E. Tiglao’s second feature film as a director, following Metamorphosis, for which he won Best Director at the Cinema One Originals 2019.
“Two women want to do something about their memories. One wants to get it back; the other wishes to forget. Both came from experiences of pain and loss. Both a victim of patriarchy under two familial cultures of Chinese and Filipino. However, this is also a restorative story of women who choose not to be silenced, who choose to hold the line. My intention is to portray an empowering tale of feminism in front of a backdrop of conservative milieu,” says Tiglao.
The film earned the Best Actress award for noted Filipino-Chinese actress Rebecca Chuaunsu for her portrayal of Jewel Ouyang at the 2023 Festival International du Film Transsaharien de Zagora in Morocco.
“I’m so happy that, finally, after Her Locket has been screened in international film festivals, we can now show it in our homeland, the Philippines, and share to our kababayans a film that is inspired by a true story. Its tapestry weaving the stories of the director, writer and storyteller. I’m so grateful to Sinag Maynila organizers for this awesome opportunity,” says actress-producer Chuaunsu.
Aside from winning Best Actress in Morocco for Chuaunsu, the film has also participated in several prestigious festivals, including Marche du Film — Festival de Cannes (2023) in France, London East Asia International Film Festival (2023) in the UK, 22nd Dhaka International Film Festival (2024) in Bangladesh and Wu Wei International Film Festival (2024) in Taiwan.
The cast features Elora Españo as Teresa, the caregiver; Boo Gabunada as Kyle, Jewel’s lawyer son; Sophie Ng as young Jewel; and Benedict Cua as young Magnus, Jewel’s brother.
Completing the roster are Francis Mata, Jian Repolles, Tommy Alejandrino, Zoey Villamangca, Norman Ong, Nellie Ang See, Angela Villarin, Ashlee Factor, Matthew Seaver Choy, Roberto Uy Kieng, George See, Rolando Inocencio, Atty. Kesterson Kua, Atty. Allan Jao and Dr. Philip Tan Gatue.