With less than one week left, Comelec calls on eligible Filipinos to register to vote

With less than a week left before voting registration ends, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) is calling on eligible Filipinos to register.

“Wala pong extension ng registration. Wag sayangin ang karapatan na para sa lahat (There’s no extension to our registration. Don’t lose the chance that’s for everyone),” Comelec Chairperson George Garcia told DAILY TRIBUNE in a Viber message.

“Kailangan ang boses mo para sa magandang bukas. Magparehistro (We need you voice for a great tomorrow. Register to vote),” he added.

The voter registration period for the 2025 midterm polls runs until 30 Sept.

Registration can be done at Comelec offices or satellite sites.