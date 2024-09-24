NATION

With less than one week left, Comelec calls on eligible Filipinos to register to vote

On Monday, 26 August 2024, the Commission on Elections (COMELEC) launch a satellite voter registration at GSIS Elementary School in Barangay Sangandaan, Quezon City. COMELEC reminded the public that the Register Anywhere Program (RAP) for the 2025 national and local elections will only be available until August 31.
With less than a week left before voting registration ends, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) is calling on eligible Filipinos to register.

“Wala pong extension ng registration. Wag sayangin ang karapatan na para sa lahat (There’s no extension to our registration. Don’t lose the chance that’s for everyone),” Comelec Chairperson George Garcia told DAILY TRIBUNE in a Viber message.

“Kailangan ang boses mo para sa magandang bukas. Magparehistro (We need you voice for a great tomorrow. Register to vote),” he added.

The voter registration period for the 2025 midterm polls runs until 30 Sept.

Registration can be done at Comelec offices or satellite sites.

COMELEC processes 6.4M new voters

Eligible voters must be 18 years old by 12 May 2025, residents of the Philippines for at least one year, and residents of the area where they plan to vote for at least six months before the election.

Applicants must complete the application form, which can be obtained at no cost from Comelec offices or downloaded from the Comelec website for printing on long bond paper (8 in. x 13 in.).

Alongside the application form, applicants must submit valid IDs with their signatures. Registrants must also furnish valid IDs with their signature.

