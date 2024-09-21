COMELEC processes 6.4M new voters

About 6.4 million new voters were processed by the Commission on Elections (COMELEC), just over a week before the voter registration period ends.

Based on the latest COMELEC data, a total of 6,442,112 new individuals have registered with the poll body for the 2025 elections.

Of this figure, 3,311,255 are female, while 3,130,857 are male.

CALABARZON has the highest number of new registrants with 1,074,881, followed by the National Capital Region and Central Luzon with 852,046 and 727,108, respectively.