COMELEC processes 6.4M new voters

About 6.4 million new voters were processed by the Commission on Elections (COMELEC), just over a week before the voter registration period ends.
Based on the latest COMELEC data, a total of 6,442,112 new individuals have registered with the poll body for the 2025 elections.
Of this figure, 3,311,255 are female, while 3,130,857 are male.
CALABARZON has the highest number of new registrants with 1,074,881, followed by the National Capital Region and Central Luzon with 852,046 and 727,108, respectively.
The voter registration period for the 2025 midterm polls runs until 30 September.
Registration can be done at COMELEC offices or satellite sites.
Eligible voters must be 18 years old by 12 May 2025, residents of the Philippines for at least one year, and residents of the area where they plan to vote for at least six months before the election.
Applicants must complete the application form, which can be obtained at no cost from COMELEC offices or downloaded from the COMELEC website for printing on long bond paper (8 in. x 13 in.).
Alongside the application form, applicants must submit valid IDs that include their signatures.