Amenah Pangandaman, Secretary of the Department of Budget and Management (DBM), along with Atty. Don Artes and Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) Chairman Richard Bachmann, attended the Dugtong Buhay Movement's blood drive on Tuesday, 24 September 2024, at the Philsports Complex in Pasig City. The blood collected during the drive will be donated to dengue patients at various hospitals to help replenish the supply. ANALY LABOR











