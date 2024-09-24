TENNIS

Stars make Davis Cup finals teams

Carlos Alcaraz (left) and Rafael Nadal in action during The Netflix Slam at Michelob ULTRA Arena on March 03, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Carlos Alcaraz (left) and Rafael Nadal in action during The Netflix Slam at Michelob ULTRA Arena on March 03, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.Chris Unger / Getty Images / AFP
BARCELONA, Spain (AFP) — Spain named 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz in a five-man Davis Cup team on Monday, while Italian world No. 1 Jannik Sinner will also compete in the Final Eight in Malaga.

Nadal, 38, pulled out of the US Open and Laver Cup in recent months and has only taken part in one of the last seven Grand Slams because of injury and fitness struggles.

French Open and Wimbledon winner Alcaraz will be Spain’s key figure as they bid to win the competition dubbed the World Cup of tennis for the first time since 2019, starting with a clash against the Netherlands.

Alcaraz inspired Team Europe to Laver Cup victory over Team World last weekend in Berlin.

US Open and Australian Open champion Sinner is part of Italy’s squad for the finals, which start on 19 November.

The 23-year-old was crucial as Italy triumphed last year, beating Serbian superstar Novak Djokovic twice in one day, first in singles and then in doubles, in the semifinals.

Italy, which faces Argentina in their quarterfinal clash, beat Australia in the 2023 final to win the competition for the first time since 1976.

