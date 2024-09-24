Meralco and Celeasco partner to boost greening initiative
The Manila Electric Company (Meralco) has partnered with the Communications Electrical Equipment & Supply Co., Inc. (Celeasco) for the new environmental initiative Greening the Meralco Operating Center (MOC)
“[This] is more than just a project—it underscores our commitment and resolve to protect the planet, beginning here in our own backyard,” Meralco First Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer Raymond B. Ravelo said during a ceremonial tree-planting event to commemorate the partnership.
Meralco Chairman and CEO Manuel V. Pangilinan personally accepted seedlings from Celeasco, a long-standing partner and a leading provider of electrical equipment.
Meralco’s corporate social development arm, One Meralco Foundation (OMF), recently received a donation of over 1,000 seedlings from Celeasco.
The seedlings will be planted across various sites within the MOC in Pasig City as part of the company’s urban reforestation efforts and to help enhance air quality Ortigas' business district.
OMF President Jeffrey O. Tarayao emphasized the power of partnerships in driving meaningful change.
“This is not only our commitment in making Meralco the lungs of the Ortigas business district, but it is really the propagation of a culture of malasakit and bayanihan for the country and our planet,” Tarayao, who also serves as Meralco Chief Corporate Social Responsibility Officer, said.
At the heart of this initiative are two nature-based programs aimed at protecting the environment and promoting sustainable agriculture: One For Trees, through which Meralco successfully planted over 2.3 million trees across the country, and PowerPlants, an urban farming initiative across Meralco facilities.
These efforts are not only essential for Greening the MOC but also for empowering Meralco employees to actively contribute to the company’s sustainability goals, while encouraging stakeholders to join the collective movement for environmental stewardship.
One For Trees and PowerPlants are key initiatives under Meralco’s sustainability agenda, “Powering the Good Life."