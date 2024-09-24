Meralco and Celeasco partner to boost greening initiative

The Manila Electric Company (Meralco) has partnered with the Communications Electrical Equipment & Supply Co., Inc. (Celeasco) for the new environmental initiative Greening the Meralco Operating Center (MOC)

“[This] is more than just a project—it underscores our commitment and resolve to protect the planet, beginning here in our own backyard,” Meralco First Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer Raymond B. Ravelo said during a ceremonial tree-planting event to commemorate the partnership.

Meralco Chairman and CEO Manuel V. Pangilinan personally accepted seedlings from Celeasco, a long-standing partner and a leading provider of electrical equipment.

Meralco’s corporate social development arm, One Meralco Foundation (OMF), recently received a donation of over 1,000 seedlings from Celeasco.

The seedlings will be planted across various sites within the MOC in Pasig City as part of the company’s urban reforestation efforts and to help enhance air quality Ortigas' business district.