Meralco earns recognitions for its commitment to creating lasting and impactful value for its stakeholders

The Manila Electric Company (Meralco) continued to radiate brilliance on the international stage — garnering multiple accolades from several award-giving bodies in recognition of the company’s sustained excellence in business performance, leadership, sustainability, innovation and corporate social responsibility.

As in previous years, the Manuel V. Pangilinan-led distribution utility relentlessly upholds its commitment to creating lasting impact for its various stakeholders through initiatives centered on customer centricity, digital transformation, service excellence, sustainability and social development. Meralco, this year, has so far earned recognition from, among others, the International Business Awards, the HR Excellence Awards, the Cloudera Data Impact Awards and the Asia IoT Business Platform.

The power utility recently earned eight Stevies — one (1) Gold, three (3) Silvers and four (4) Bronze at the 2024 International Business Awards (IBAs), also known as the “Olympics for the workplace.”

For the second year in a row, Meralco First Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer Raymond B. Ravelo, took home the Gold Stevie as Sustainability Hero of the Year in Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

Ravelo was recognized for his strategic leadership in embedding sustainability in the utility’s operations through Meralco’s overarching sustainability agenda “Powering the Good Life.” The said campaign — which is deeply rooted in the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs) and is marked by a distinctive focus on four pillars: Power, Planet, People and Prosperity — clinched Silver in the Sustainability Leadership Award in Asia, Australia, and New Zealand category.

“This recognition brings great pride to us in Meralco as it reflects our earnest commitment to sustainability. As we continue building a sustainable energy future, we will remain focused on elevating and evolving Meralco’s sustainability agenda to bring forth a brighter future for all,” Ravelo said.

One Meralco Foundation (OMF) President Jeffrey O. Tarayao meanwhile took home the Silver Stevie for Thought Leader of the Year in recognition of his visionary leadership of the distribution utility’s social development arm.

“These recognitions for Meralco’s CSR programs further strengthen our resolve to implement more initiatives that will enable marginalized communities to become more self-reliant,” Tarayao, who also serves as Meralco Chief Corporate Social Responsibility Officer, said.