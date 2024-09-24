Go boosts hospital feeding initiative

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go continues to enhance his hospital feeding initiative, recognizing their pivotal role not only in patient care but also in supporting families during their most challenging moments.

As he expands these initiatives, Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, aims to address a critical aspect of healthcare that often goes unnoticed — ensuring that patients and their families receive proper nourishment while navigating the healthcare system.

For many Filipinos, a hospital stay is not just a medical ordeal but also an emotional and financial struggle. Go understands that during such times, access to meals becomes an essential, yet often overlooked, part of recovery.

His feeding programs are designed to offer more than just food — they provide a sense of comfort and hope to patients and their loved ones, reinforcing that no one should go hungry while seeking medical care.

“Good health starts with proper nutrition, and this is especially true for those in the hospital,” Go said.

Go’s palugaw initiative are held in hospitals with Malasakit Centers for a holistic approach to healthcare.

Meanwhile, speaking at the PDP General Assembly in Davao City on 20 September. Go emphasized that it will ultimately be the Filipino people who will judge former President Rodrigo Duterte’s contributions to the nation.

“Ang Pilipino na po ang huhusga pagdating ng panahon,” Go declared, reflecting on Duterte’s leadership and the positive changes he brought to the country.

Go’s remarks at the assembly underscored his belief that the former president’s legacy, marked by significant reforms and sacrifices for the nation, will be evaluated by future generations.