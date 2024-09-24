DigiPlus boosts jackpot prizes

DigiPlus, the leading digital entertainment provider in the Philippines, has introduced a new slot game that is set to redefine the gaming experience – the Super Ace Jackpot.

Available now on the BingoPlus platform, Super Ace Jackpot offers players the chance to win up to P30 million in individual jackpot prizes.

With 1,024 ways to win and a total jackpot pool of P200 million, Super Ace Jackpot is a high-stakes game that combines the excitement of traditional slot machines with innovative features.

The game offers four levels of jackpots, including a Grand Jackpot, Major Jackpot, Minor Jackpot, and Mini Jackpot.

Key features of Super Ace Jackpot include a massive jackpot potential as players have the chance to win up to P30 million in the Grand Jackpot. It also has a multiplier system where the more players bet, the more they contribute to the progressive jackpot pool.

It also has an easy-to-master mechanics and the game's simple gameplay makes it accessible to players of all levels. The game is also mobile-friendly, as Super Ace Jackpot is designed for mobile play, allowing players to enjoy the game anytime, anywhere.

To celebrate the launch of Super Ace Jackpot, BingoPlus is hosting two exclusive events until 16 October where players can earn up to 70 free spins by logging in and depositing at least P100 daily.

“We are excited to offer Super Ace Jackpot to our players," said Eusebio H. Tanco, chairperson of DigiPlus. "This game combines the best of both worlds, with the excitement of traditional slot machines and the innovative features of modern digital gaming."

Super Ace Jackpot is a PAGCOR-licensed game and is fully certified by Gaming Laboratories International, ensuring fair play and transparency.