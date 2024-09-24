Clark airport area renamed 'Clark Aviation Capital of the Philippines'

The area surrounding the Clark International Airport was renamed "Clark Aviation Capital of the Philippines", according to Clark International Airport Corp. (CIAC) President Arrey Perez.

The renaming of the area was formally launched on Monday during a general assembly. Transportation Undersecretary for Aviation Roberto C.O. Lim, Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) Vice President Kenneth Peralta, and Dr. John Ortiz Teope, who represented BCDA Chairman Thompson Lantion, were present in the event.

“Clark makes one's dream work. Then the airport is at the center of Clark, the heart that connects the country to the world. But the airport is just one special component in this (aviation) capital we will build, because beyond this airport is an aviation-centered metropolis that will make the dream that work, fly. And because it works, dreams fly,” Perez said.

The CIAC is a subsidiary and the premier aviation and land development arm of the BCDA. It is tasked by the DOTr to exercise oversight functions over the Clark airport.

“The medium is the vision—to build the country’s aviation capital with a dynamic ecosystem combining aviation, logistics, commerce, and sustainable urban development contributing to national economic progress,” Perez said.

The Clark Aviation Capital covers some 2,367 hectares of government-owned land primed for local and foreign investments.

“The capital will transform the erstwhile idle lands to a global hub for innovation, investment and infrastructure to boost airport operations, generate new revenue streams, and promote economic and food security,” Perez added.

Perez noted the CIAC is looking toward attracting partners in cargo and logistics services, vertical infrastructure projects, sustainable development of heritage parks to lure in more tourists, and institutions like the national food hub—all clustered as the Seven Flagship Projects—and other initiatives that will substantially contribute to the nation’s economy.

Since September last year, the CIAC has been aggressively promoting its seven flagship projects bannered by the Clark National Food Hub, a proposed legislative bill of which was recently approved by the House Committee on Trade and Industry.

The flagship projects also include the establishment of a World Events and Entertainment Center, and the Urban Renewal and Heritage Conservation Program.

Also in the pipeline are the Direct Access Road Link to Clark Airport Project, the upgrading of road networks and facilities, the detailed site development plan of the second runway, and the building of the Clark Aviation Capital Headquarters.