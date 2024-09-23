TUPAD-funds for oil spill-affected workers in Mimaropa promptly utilized — DOLE

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) on Monday assured that its Tulong Panghanapbyhay sa Ating Disadvantaged Workers (TUPAD) Program funds for oil spill-affected workers in Mimaropa are promtly utilized.

DOLE’s statement was issued after groups of Oriental Mindoro fisherfolk affected by the oil spill incident in 2023 held a protest at the DOLE Mimaropa regional office on 18 September to air their grievances regarding TUPAD’s implementation.

The groups stated that they have yet to receive the full amount of the P200 million fund supposedly allotted by the government for the 9,000 members of their associations, with each member allotted P24,000.

The protesters were from various associations, including the Hanay ng Yumayabong at Umuunlad na Mangingisda (HAYUMA), Samahan ng Mangingisda ng Lumangbayan, Brgy. Tawagan-Samahang “Laut”, Brgy. Lazareto-Samahang “Kawa,” Brgy. Gutad-Samahang “Biya,” Brgy. Balite-Samahang “Silba,” Brgy. Suqui-Samahang “Tawilis,” Brgy. Ibaba-East- Samahang “Banamie,” at Brgy. Parang-Samahang “MAPA.”

To settle raised concerns, DOLE said that its Minaropa office led a dialogue with some of the association representatives, including their respective presidents.