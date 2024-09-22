162K benefited from TUPAD in Central Visayas — DOLE-VII

The Department of Labor and Employment in Central Visayas (DOLE-VII) reported that 162,580 workers have benefited from the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Displaced/Disadvantaged Workers (TUPAD) program as of 20 September 2024.

DOLE-VII Assistant Regional Director Emmanuel Ferrer, speaking during the Kapihan sa Bagong Pilipinas media forum, stated that the total amount disbursed to these workers reached P768,398,817 as of 30 August 2024. He added that 517,242 beneficiaries received P2,412,009,796 in total from July 2022 to June 2024, with more beneficiaries expected by the end of the year.

In addition to TUPAD, Ferrer highlighted the DOLE Integrated Livelihood Program (DILP), both of which fall under the DOLE Integrated Livelihood and Emergency Employment Program (DILEEP). He also mentioned DOLE’s other services, including Employment Facilitation through the Public Employment Service and job fairs.

Ferrer further emphasized the importance of the department’s labor inspection tasks, such as the Technical Advisory Visit (TAV), and the Single Entry Approach (SENA) for resolving disputes. As of June 2024, the SENA settlement rate stood at 95.2%, with 1,174 cases settled from January to June, benefiting 1,000 workers with a total of P29,195,337.

Regarding the Labor Inspection Program, Ferrer noted that 2,228 business establishments were inspected from January to June 2024.