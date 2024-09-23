LIFE

Three diona on family

Three diona on family
Published on

Ang payong ko’y si lnay,

Kapote ko si ltay

Sa maulan kong buhay.

— Raymund Pambid

(My umbrella is my mother/My coat is my father/In my stormy life)

Paa ay lipak-lipak

Sa maghapong paglakad,

May uwi lang sa pugad.

— Jon de Jesus

(My feet is chafing/in a whole afternoon of walking/Just to bring something to the nest)

Aanhin yamang Saudi

O yen ng Japayuki

Kung wala ka sa tabi?

-- Fernando Gonzalez

(What good are the riches of Saudi/Or the yen of the Japayuki/If you are not by my side?)

Note: Diona is a Tagalog poetic form that has rhymes, and three lines with seven syllables in each line.

Latest Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph