Three diona on family

Ang payong ko’y si lnay,
Kapote ko si ltay
Sa maulan kong buhay.
— Raymund Pambid
(My umbrella is my mother/My coat is my father/In my stormy life)
Paa ay lipak-lipak
Sa maghapong paglakad,
May uwi lang sa pugad.
— Jon de Jesus
(My feet is chafing/in a whole afternoon of walking/Just to bring something to the nest)
Aanhin yamang Saudi
O yen ng Japayuki
Kung wala ka sa tabi?
-- Fernando Gonzalez
(What good are the riches of Saudi/Or the yen of the Japayuki/If you are not by my side?)
Note: Diona is a Tagalog poetic form that has rhymes, and three lines with seven syllables in each line.