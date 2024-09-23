LIFE

SM, SHOM to hold Diplomats for a Cause charity gala

SM recently entered into a memorandum of agreement with Spouses of Heads of Mission (SHOM) Manila to hold Diplomats for a Cause, a charity gala and a fundraising event for selected beneficiaries advocating for the vulnerable sectors of society across the Philippines. Present during the signing in Pasay were: (from left to right) Max Lim Wei, Spouse of the Ambassador of Singapore; Mme Ranny Widjojo, Spouse of the Ambassador of Indonesia; Ivy U. Yap, Kultura President; Mme Indri P. Akyol, Chairperson of Diplomats for Cause and Spouse of the Ambassador of the Republic of Türkiye; Consul General Fortune A. Ledesma, Co-Chairperson of Diplomats for Cause; Mme Cathrine Lyster, Spouse of the Ambassador of Norway; and Mme Thuy Nguyen, Spouse of the Ambassador of Vietnam.
SM, in collaboration with the Spouses of Heads of Mission (SHOM) Manila, will hold Diplomats for a Cause charity gala advocating for the betterment of the marginalized sectors in the country.

Slated on 8 October, the charity gala will feature a fashion show and silent auction of artwork. Both events will be participated by foreign ambassadors and heads of international institutions accredited to the Philippines, other ranking diplomats, and their family.

Participants will wear Filipiniana, barong, and locally made accessories from Kultura. They will also showcase formal wear and accessories provided by SM Fashion and SM Fashion Forum.

Leading the event is SHOM, a group of spouses of heads of mission accredited to the Philippines. Through the years, the organization has long been an advocate for the marginalized sectors of the community across the country.

Anchored on a commitment to supporting initiatives that improve the lives of the communities they serve, the SM Group has been supporting the initiatives of SHOM through the years. 

SM, through Kultura and SM Retail, signed a memorandum of agreement with SHOM Manila on 30 August this year for the conduct of the event.

