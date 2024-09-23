SM, SHOM to hold Diplomats for a Cause charity gala

SM, in collaboration with the Spouses of Heads of Mission (SHOM) Manila, will hold Diplomats for a Cause charity gala advocating for the betterment of the marginalized sectors in the country.

Slated on 8 October, the charity gala will feature a fashion show and silent auction of artwork. Both events will be participated by foreign ambassadors and heads of international institutions accredited to the Philippines, other ranking diplomats, and their family.

Participants will wear Filipiniana, barong, and locally made accessories from Kultura. They will also showcase formal wear and accessories provided by SM Fashion and SM Fashion Forum.

Leading the event is SHOM, a group of spouses of heads of mission accredited to the Philippines. Through the years, the organization has long been an advocate for the marginalized sectors of the community across the country.

Anchored on a commitment to supporting initiatives that improve the lives of the communities they serve, the SM Group has been supporting the initiatives of SHOM through the years.

SM, through Kultura and SM Retail, signed a memorandum of agreement with SHOM Manila on 30 August this year for the conduct of the event.