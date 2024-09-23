Seafarer’s Act to bring peace of mind, says solon

Quezon City First District Representative Juan Carlos "Arjo" Atayde on Monday hailed the signing of the Magna Carta of Filipino Seafarers Act -- a law the legislator said would "bring peace of mind to more than half a million Filipino seafarers and their families and ensure the protection of our Filipino merchant fleet."

Atayde, one of the authors of the measure, pointed out that the new law will protect 578,626 Filipino seafarers, who last year remitted just over 6.8 billion US dollars.

“The measure has many good provisions, but the challenge is to ensure that it is properly implemented so that our sea-based kababayan can maximize the benefits of the law,” said Atayde.

"The success of the Magna Carta depends on how effectively it is enforced. Implementing agencies like the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), and the Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA) must ensure that both local and international employers follow the provisions of the law,” he added.

The Magna Carta of Filipino Seafarers enumerates the rights of Filipino seafarers, which include Right to Self-Organization and to Collective Bargaining; Right to Educational Advancement and Training at Reasonable and Affordable Costs; Right to Information; Right to Information of a Seafarer’s Family or Next of Kin and Right to Free Legal Representation.

Filipino Seafarers who are victims of violations of the provisions of the Magna Carta or of their employment contract who cannot afford the services of competent legal counsel shall have the right to free legal representation, assistance, and counseling by the Public Attorney’s Office (PAO).

One of the key provisions implementing agencies should focus on, said Atayde, is the establishment of Seafarer Welfare Centers and one stop shops for Pinoy seafarers. The law directs the OWWA to establish seafarer welfare facilities or centers in major crew-change ports, specifically in Metro Manila, Pangasinan, Bulacan, Cavite, Batangas, Iloilo, Cebu, Cagayan de Oro City, Davao City, and other areas to be determined by OWWA.

The facility or center shall offer services which promote the welfare of, and cater to, the recreational, cultural, religious, communication and legal needs of seafarers. The law also requires all these centers to have one stop shops for Filipino seafarers, which shall have representatives from government agencies that process or issue licenses, permits, clearances and other documents required by seafarers.