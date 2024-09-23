PPA ready to receive holiday shipments

The Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) is prepared to receive shipments for the holidays on top of its regular operations.

In a Palace briefing on Monday, the PPA announced that it expects an increase in cargo traffic in Philippine ports beginning in November and continuing through Christmas and the Chinese New Year.

The PPA urged importers of goods to plan their shipment schedules ahead to maintain port efficiency.

“We appeal to our fellow Filipinos who are traders and importers to plan their imports ahead of time and to our fellow countrymen who loves shopping online from online merchants that, if possible, do it early if they expect to receive these shipments before Christmas,” said PPA General Manager Jay Daniel Santiago.

At present, the PPA is at a 70 percent yard utilization rate and an 80 percent berth rate. During the peak holiday season, the PPA can reach up to 90 percent.