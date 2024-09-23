Tons of rice stuck in terminals already pulled out — PPA

The Philippine Ports Authority confirmed that 300 cargo containers with sacks of rice stuck at the Manila International Container Terminal (MICT) and Manila South Harbor terminals at the Port of Manila were already pulled out by its consignees.

PPA general manager, Atty. Jay Santiago, during a Malacanang briefing on Monday reported that the rice shipments were pulled out at the said port last 21 September.

“We look forward that until the end of the month, all overstaying containers carrying rice will be taken out there,” GM Santiago disclosed.

Moreover, he said the PPA and the Department of Agriculture would further improve their monitoring not only for containers carrying the staple but also for other produce and commodities such as frozen meat, chicken, and onions.

In 2022, prices of onions piled up to P800 per kilo and the PPA discovered that some consignees were hoarding the commodity to make its prices surge.

It was revealed earlier by the PPA that about 888 containers carrying sacks of imported rice were not recovered by its consignees.

“Itong pumasok o apparently naipit nang kaunti, 23,000 MT, maliit lang na bahagi ito bagama’t kung titingnan natin ‘yung absolute value this is still 23,000 MT and again we would like to extend our thanks to PPA in facilitating itong pag-release na ito,” according to Agriculture Assistant Secretary Arnel De Mesa.

The DA earlier said port congestion was partly to blame for keeping rice prices high as imports were not immediately released to the market.

However, Santiago said that it is not their mandate to file cases against erring consignees who, on purpose, let their rice shipments stay longer at ports and wait for the prices of the staple to pile up in the market.

“It’s the Bureau of Customs that is in-charge of that. We only endorse it to them after 30 day clearance so that they can dispose it properly because under the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act, kahit anong kargamento kapag lumampas ng 30 days after clearance by the Bureau of Customs at naiwan pa yan sa pantalan o sa terminal, maaari na ‘yang ideklara na abandoned and Bureau of Customs can dispose it accordingly,” Santiago explained.

Meanwhile, Santiago maintained that the PPA is ready for the cargo traffic that will happen this holiday season until the Chinese New Year in 2025.