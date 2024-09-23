MPT South earmarks P14-B to drive 2025 growth

Backed by a capital investment of P14 billion for next year, MPT South, a subsidiary of toll road giant Metro Pacific Tollways Corp. (MPTC), is set to drive up its traffic volume by over 30 percent in 2025.

The company said on Monday that this growth is expected to result in more than 340,000 motorists using their roads daily—a substantial jump from the current 259,815 average daily users.

MPT South president and general manager Raul L. Ignacio emphasized that completing key segments of the Cavite-Laguna Expressway (CALAX) and the CAVITEX C5 Link will be crucial in expanding the company’s capacity.

"Once completed, our expressway network will provide a more seamless travel experience for over 340,000 motorists, a 30 percent increase from our existing daily traffic, and help spur economic growth in both regions," Ignacio said.

"Despite challenges in construction, such as the timely delivery of right-of-way and the recent typhoons, we are working around the clock to ensure these critical infrastructure projects are delivered by the end of 2025," he added.

The upcoming segments include the CALAX Governor’s Drive Interchange, Open Canal Interchange, and Kawit Interchange, along with the CAVITEX C5 Link Segment 3B.

The latter will connect the Sucat Interchange to the C5 Link Flyover Extension, extending from SLEX-Taguig to E. Rodriguez in C5.

Additionally, the CAVITEX-CALAX Link, currently under construction, will integrate the two major toll roads, further enhancing connectivity for motorists.

MPT South said the projects are slated to be fully operational by the end of 2025, increasing its total road network to 67 kilometers.