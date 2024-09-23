‘Konektadong Pinoy Bill’ may backfire on Phl’s security

A citizens' rights network aired its concerns on the proposed Konektadong Pinoy Bill, or Senate Bill 2699, saying that the bill -- in its current form -- has oversight gaps that could result in unintended negative outcomes to Filipinos.

In a statement, CitizenWatch Philippines on Facebook said that the organization is concerned with the loosening of restrictions on foreign entities to operate in the Philippines.

CitizenWatch added that if the bill gets enacted into law, it will render the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) to a mere registrar and diminish its role to regulate telco operations in the country.

"As a result, there could be erosion of consumer protection, because it is the NTC's mandate to hold telecommunications providers accountable and compliant to standards that protect consumers. Operators could then result to cutting corners to maximize short-term gains, to the detriment of long-term quality and innovation," said CitizenWatch Lead Convenor Orlando Oxales.

He added that if the measure will be passed, it will eliminate the requirement for a legislative franchise for the use of the country's radio frequency spectrum and will also weaken the regulatory oversight of the NTC, which is dangerous to the Philippines' national security.

CitizenWatch also called on Congress that any new legislation must encourage competition and ensure the growth of the country's digital infrastructure, especially in far-flung areas.

"We call on the Senate to work with industry experts in integrating adequate safeguards that would mitigate risks to all broadband users,” Oxales said.

“Calibrating, rather than diminishing, the NTC's regulatory oversight, is essential. We have to ensure that our laws truly promote the safe and accelerated expansion of our digital infrastructure," he added.

The Konektadong Pinoy Act is currently lodged at the Senate and is waiting for further deliberations and actions.