Kanlaon emits over 7K tonnes of sulfur

State seismology bureau on Monday recorded Kanlaon Volcano in Negros Island emitting more than 7000 tonnes of volcanic sulfur dioxide, or SO2, in the past 24 hours.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said that Kanlaon spewed 7211 tonnes of SO2 from Sunday midnight to Monday midnight.

Twenty-eight volcanic tremors and a voluminous plume emission reaching 650 meters tall were monitored in the volcano drifting west and northwest.

The volcano’s edifice is inflated.

Kanlaon Volcano remains under Alert Level 2 due to its increased unrest. Entry into the four-kilometer radius permanent danger zone and aircraft flying close to the volcano remain restricted.

The public is warned against possible hazards such as sudden steam-driven or phreatic eruptions.

Meanwhile, three small phreatic eruptions were recorded at Taal Volcano in the Batangas province, which lasted three minutes.

In addition, a volcanic tremor was reported that was 10 minutes long.

On Saturday, it spewed a total of 8927 tonnes of SO2, and it was observed with an upwelling of hot volcanic fluids in the Main Crater Lake.

A voluminous plume emission reaching 1800 meters tall was also noted drifting north-northeast.

Due to its low level of unrest, Alert 1 is hoisted in Taal Volcano.