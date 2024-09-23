Groups seek permits for ASF vax commercial use

Hog-raisers in CALABARZON are now seeking the approval of permits for commercial use of A-VAC ASF Live vaccines from the Food and Drug Administration and Bureau of Plant Industry of the Department of Agriculture.

Pork Producers Federation of the Philippines (PPFP) chairperson and AGAP Partylist Representative Nick Briones maintained that these permits would save the lives of 3.6 million piglets, as their members have the funds to procure the A-VAC vaccines.

Briones said the FDA’s protocol hinders the approval of the AVAC vaccine roll-out to affected regions.

As of 6 September, pigs from 14 regions, 31 provinces, 109 municipalities, and 472 barangays have been hit by ASF, according to the Bureau of Plant Industry (BAI) records.

"There are lots of hog-raisers, as well as feed millers suffering and still suffering. Some have sleepless nights because they worry that their pigs might be hit by the airborne disease anytime. ASF could turn them bankrupt," said Briones in an interview.

He said his group had already sent a letter to Agriculture Secretary Francis Tiu Laurel, Jr., regarding the request.