Feed millers losing 50 percent of sales due to ASF

Various livestock feed millers are already feeling the wrath of African Swine Fever as they have already lost more than half of their revenue because pigs in CALABARZON (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, Quezon) continue to die because of the infestation of the dreaded swine virus.

“We are offering ourselves to help to make the inoculation process swifter, as hogs continue to deplete in CALABARZON due to ASF. Not only that, feed millers are losing 50 percent of their revenues because of the depletion of pigs in the farm and the backyards,” said Batangas-based Sorosoro Ibaba Development Cooperative CEO Rico Geron, who has 73,000 farmers, half of whom are involved in backyard hog raising.

He added that the livelihoods of Batanguenos are now at stake.

“For the part of the consumers, we are anticipating that pork meat prices will increase in the coming weeks toward the Holiday Season if the rolling out of the ASF vaccine inoculation process will not be done faster. We ask the DA and the President to tap us and receive our offered help in this process,” he said in a press conference in Manila on Tuesday.

For her part, Alice Maraan, general manager of the 48-year-old Cavite Farmers Feedmilling and Marketing Cooperative, lamented that their group is struggling to source vaccines for ASF.

“If our members who are into backyard hog-raising are affected by the ASF, feed millers also suffer. What we want is for the government to double-time the vaccination process,” Maraan said.

Meanwhile, the Pork Producers Federation of the Philippines, Inc. representative Fritz Kenneth Chua, who also owns a livestock farm in Quezon, questioned the delays in the inoculation process.

“The vaccine is readily available and yet the rollout is so sluggish. What is happening?” he asked.

AGAP Partylist Representative Nick Briones, hit the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for delyaing the full rollout of the vaccine.

“They have so many tests to do. The problem is already here, so why are they not acting fast? Lives of our hogs and swine are at stake here, as well as the livelihood of our industry,” he said.