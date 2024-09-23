DA’s P500-B budget proposal a ‘wish’---lawmaker

Iloilo Rep. Janette Garin stated that the more than P500 billion budget for the Department of Agriculture (DA) was a 'dream' and that the agency's proposed budget was not trimmed.

This comes after Camarines Sur Rep. Gabriel Bordado Jr. asked the lawmaker about Agriculture Secretary Franciso Tiu Laurel Jr.'s statement that the DA's proposed P500 billion budget was slashed to P200 billion, a difference of more than P300 billion.

“The proposed budget of the Department of Agriculture, including its attached agencies, was never slashed,” Garin said Monday during deliberations in the proposed 2025 budget at the House of Representatives.

“The P518 billion is a wishlist or the original proposal. However, as the budget process proceeds, all wish lists of agencies are scrutinized by the cabinet and the Department of Budget and Management, so much so that what was approved is the need of P200 billion,” she added.

She noted that this amount is a 16.35 percent increase compared to DA’s National Expenditure Program (NEP) for this year, which was P167 billion.

“P518.8 billion, to be exact, is the proposal. That means that is the dream that the DA wants, but what the DBM has given is P200.195 billion, which is actually an increase of 16.35 percent compared to the NEP of 2024. This means that the department's budget has increased by P32.737 billion,” Garin said.