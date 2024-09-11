DBM releases salary adjustment funds

The Department of Budget and Management (DBM) has started to release the allocated funds for the implementation of salary increases for government workers.

This came after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. signed Executive Order No. 64 approving the Salary Standardization Law VI for all civilian government personnel on 2 August 2024.

As of 10 September 2024, a total of P31.93 billion has been released to 257 government agencies, while 58 more are in the process.

According to Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman, the DBM is doing everything it can to release the budget as soon as possible.

“This is what our colleagues in the government have been waiting for the most. Of course, we also urge the heads of the departments and agencies to distribute the salary differential immediately since the increase is retroactive starting January of this year,” she said.

