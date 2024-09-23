DA chief forms farm group cooperative body

Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel created a cooperating body for agricultural groups nationwide, which is expected to improve their capabilities and provide a comprehensive support system to strengthen food security and increase their yield.

“President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has highlighted the crucial role that transforming and consolidating farmers’ cooperatives and associations plays in improving the livelihoods of our agricultural community. These efforts are key to advancing agricultural development and ensuring food security,” Laurel said.

Under Memorandum Circular (MC) 22, the Agricultural Cooperative Enterprise Development (ACED) Services will operate within both the central and regional field offices of the Department of Agriculture (DA). These services will be overseen by the Office of the Undersecretary for Operations, led by Undersecretary Roger Navarro.

The ACED Services is seen to aid in formulating policies and plans that support agricultural cooperatives and likewise coordinate efforts and oversee the implementation of projects designed to address developmental gaps and adjust strategies as needed.

Among its functions cited in the MC 22 are formulating a comprehensive and integrated system for the development and evaluation of agricultural cooperatives and farmers and fisherfolk associations; providing policy direction and being responsible for planning, coordination, implementation, and monitoring of programs and projects relating to the transformation, development, and strengthening of the agricultural cooperatives and farmers and fisherfolk associations; and coordinating with different offices with similar programs and projects within the DA to promote the economic viability of the agricultural cooperatives.

The ACED services will also be in charge of processing, validating, and accrediting civil society organizations seeking financial assistance and technology support from the Department and providing comprehensive and effective extension services and training for agricultural cooperatives, farmers/fisherfolk associations, and other agricultural entrepreneurs in close coordination with other government agencies and private institutions, among others.

According to DA, the new offices will also spearhead the digital transformation of agricultural cooperatives, promoting the use of data analytics, online marketplaces, and climate adaptation tools.