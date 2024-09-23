CICC to monitor AI, deepfake content in 2025 polls

The Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC) said it will monitor the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and deepfakes in the 2025 midterm polls.

“The public will be misled [by] a lot of contents na hindi na natin alam kung ano ang magiging totoo at hindi (that they will have a hard time to determine what's true and what's not),” CICC Director Alexander Ramos said during a news forum.

“Right now, we have sufficient technology to look at it,” Ramos added.

Earlier, the Department of Information and Communications Technology identified deepfakes are one of the major threats to next year’s polls.

On Wednesday, 19 Sept., the Commission on Elections (Comelec) released guidelines on digital campaigning and the use of AI for the May 2025 elections.