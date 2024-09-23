Bong Go lauds signing of Magna Carta to safeguard Filipino seafarers' rights

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go praised the landmark signing of the Magna Carta for Filipino Seafarers by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on 23 September 2024. The newly enacted Republic Act No. 12021 seeks to bolster the rights and welfare of Filipino seafarers, ensuring fair treatment both at sea and onshore.

Go, one of the authors and co-sponsors of the Magna Carta, emphasized the significant role Filipino seafarers play in the global maritime industry.

“Ang ating mga seafarers ang isa sa pinakamalaking numero na bumubuo sa industriya ng mga marino. Of the 1.5 million seafarers worldwide, 25% are Filipino sea-based workers, making them the single biggest nationality bloc in the maritime industry,” cited Go, who is also vice chair of the Senate Committee on Migrant Workers.

“Nararapat lamang po na pangalagaan natin ang ating mga Pilipinong manggagawa na handang magsakripisyo para sa kanilang pamilya at sa kinabukasan ng ating bansa,” he added.

Marcos led the ceremonial signing of the law at Malacañang Palace in Manila, marking a historic moment for Filipino seafarers and maritime workers.

The Magna Carta outlines several key rights for Filipino seafarers, including just terms and conditions of work, the right to self-organization, collective bargaining, access to affordable education and training, and protection against discrimination. These provisions aim to ensure that seafarers are not only fairly compensated but are also given opportunities for professional growth and protection from unfair practices.

Moreover, the law mandates the right to safe passage, medical attention, access to communication, and legal representation, especially in cases of maritime accidents. It ensures that Filipino seafarers receive proper certification of their employment records, a crucial document for further career opportunities.

"Karapatan nilang mabigyan ng tamang sahod, tamang benepisyo, at tamang proteksyon laban sa mga banta sa kanilang buhay at kabuhayan," Go added.

In addition to safeguarding their rights, the law also highlights the responsibilities of seafarers, including the duty to adhere to their employment contracts and perform their duties diligently while aboard the vessel.