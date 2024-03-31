Service, sacrifice for betterment of others

The recent Holy Week was our time to reflect and be reminded of God’s love and sacrifices for all of humanity, including His death on the cross, to save us from our sins. Moreover, it was our time to rest and be with our family as we celebrated Easter.

As chair of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, I hope that Filipinos maximize the long break to recharge, take care of their health, and prioritize their well-being despite the scourging heat and the rising cases of pertussis or whooping cough in some areas in the country.

According to health experts, pertussis begins with a mild cough and cold that lasts about two weeks, and it can continue for up to six weeks before breaking out in coughing fits. Unfortunately, between 1 January and 16 March 2024, our country recorded 568 cases, leading to 40 fatalities.

Various local government units have declared a pertussis outbreak, particularly in the cities of Iloilo, Quezon, Pasig, and Cavite province. Cases were also reported in Rizal, Laguna, Batangas, Quezon Province, Lucena City and Taguig City.

Although far from becoming a nationwide outbreak, we should not be complacent. Let us learn from our experiences with the Covid-19 pandemic to be more prepared for any emerging health crisis. Let us help one another and be extra careful and keen in our surroundings by wearing masks in public places whenever possible and availing of vaccines for qualified individuals to arrest the spread of pertussis and other infectious diseases.

Along with the other health-related issues aside from the pertussis outbreak, we will have an upcoming Senate Committee on Health hearing tomorrow, 2 April, to discuss matters related to the health sector, especially in strengthening and finding ways to reach and extend help to the poor, the needy, and the vulnerable.

Amid the Lenten season, as Mr. Malasakit, my work continues to respond to the needs of Filipinos and show compassion amid the hardships they endure. On Good Friday, we called for urgent action to address the recurring power outages in the Island Garden City of Samal, especially with the sweltering summer heat that significantly raises the region’s heat index. We asked Northern Davao Electric Cooperative (NORDECO) to shape up and provide customers with the services they deserve without interruption.

Last Black Saturday, I supported the First Mindanao Open Stage Magic Competition in NCCC Mall Buhangin, Davao City. My team gave away some shirts and balls for the participants.

Our Malasakit Team also continued extending help to our fellow Filipinos in need nationwide. Last week, we aided 16 fire victims in Barangay Ibaba, Malabon City, and eight fire victims in Barangay Cawag and one in Barangay Del Monte, both in the Island Garden City of Samal.

We also extended further assistance to 16 previous victims of a fire incident in Lumban, Laguna, and 13 victims of Typhoon “Paeng” in Catbalogan City, Samar. These beneficiaries also received emergency housing assistance from the National Housing Authority through our initiative to help them buy materials to rebuild their homes.

Furthermore, our Malasakit Team has assisted 139 displaced workers in Sta. Fe, Nueva Vizcaya with Congressman Banti Cuaresma and the Department of Labor and Employment, which also provided temporary employment to qualified beneficiaries.

We also supported 333 indigent students in Naga City with their local officials and 4,000 students in San Fernando City, Pampanga, with Governor Delta Pineda and Vice Governor Nanay Pineda.

Despite the presence of health threats and other challenges in our country, I hope we can work together to prioritize the health and well-being of every Filipino. Let us remember that health equates to life itself, and it is our duty as responsible citizens to ensure that our respective communities are safe.

Moreover, let us show compassion to our fellow kababayans and imbibe past lessons to have a safer and brighter future. May we also live by the true meaning of the Lenten season through our service and sacrifice for others, understanding that service to the people is service to God himself.