Bong Go extends support to Pasig TODA members

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, through his Malasakit Team, assisted transport workers in Pasig City on Friday, 20 September, in collaboration with Tricycle Operators and Drivers’ Association (TODA) president Enrico Tolentino.

The event, held at the Chesont Warehouse in Barangay Caniogan, saw Go’s Malasakit Team distributing items, such as snacks, vitamins, masks, shirts, volleyballs, and basketballs to 69 residents, composed of mostly TODA members and some indigents. There were also select recipients of shoes.

Go, whose advocacy centers around improving the lives of those struggling with economic hardships, extended his gratitude to the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) for their role in providing livelihood support.

DOLE representatives conducted an orientation on the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program, detailing how it offers employment opportunities to affected individuals.

Senator Go highlighted the importance of such programs, especially in urban areas like Pasig City, where displaced workers from different sectors need immediate support. “Nakakatuwa ang programa ng DOLE dahil malaki ang maitutulong nito sa mga kababayan natin, lalo na yung nawalan ng hanapbuhay,” Go emphasized.

Additionally, Go has filed Senate Bill No. 420 to establish a short-term employment program for eligible individuals from underprivileged households. This proposed measure would create the Rural Employment Assistance Program (REAP). If enacted, REAP’s primary objective would be to provide temporary employment opportunities to individuals who qualify as economically disadvantaged, impoverished, displaced, or seasonal workers.

To further ease the financial burden on Filipino families, Go also co-authored and co-sponsored SBN 2534, which aims to raise the daily minimum wage by P100, nationwide.

“Patuloy akong magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko na ang tumulong. Naniniwala ako na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo sa Diyos,” Go said.