Thunder Thor and Odin

Imagine the Philippine justice system as a cosmic battlefield, with Department of Justice (DoJ) Secretary Jesus Crispin “Boying” Remulla wielding a mighty hammer like the god of thunder, Thor, and President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. as the all-seeing Odin, presiding over the realm of law and order.

In this analogy, the criminals represent a horde of unruly Frost Giants — powerful, slippery and entrenched in the shadows of society. Together, Thor and Odin are tasked with bringing balance to the nine realms (or in this case, the Philippines) by confronting high-profile criminals and ensuring justice prevails.

Like Thor, Remulla’s tenure at the DoJ has been marked by decisive blows aimed at dismantling criminal enterprises. With his hammer of justice in hand, Remulla has tackled some of the country’s most notorious figures, from drug lords to corrupt politicians. His leadership is particularly highlighted by the government’s renewed vigor in cracking down on high-profile criminals, making arrests that once seemed impossible.

One such triumph was the arrest of Congressman Arnolfo “Arnie” Teves, who was implicated in a series of criminal activities, including the high-profile assassination of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo. This case gripped the nation, and under Remulla’s guidance, the DoJ pursued Teves with relentless determination.

Like Thor summoning lightning, Remulla struck down attempts by Teves to evade justice, even as the congressman fled abroad, leaving authorities in a long-winded pursuit.

Similarly, the DoJ under Remulla has taken bold steps in addressing the case of Pastor Apollo Quiboloy, an influential religious figure with close ties to previous administrations, who faces serious allegations of human trafficking and fraud.

Quiboloy’s powerful status and vast network of supporters made his case particularly sensitive, but the DoJ showed no hesitation, ensuring that no one, regardless of rank or reputation, is above the law. Thor’s hammer, after all, knows no favoritism.

Only recently, the DoJ, in collaboration with immigration authorities, worked to track down and arrest former Bamban, Tarlac mayor Alice Guo, sending a strong message that public officials cannot simply slip away from the law. Her capture represents a critical win for the DoJ and signals that no one, no matter how well-connected, can evade justice indefinitely.

In this saga, President Marcos Jr. assumes the role of Odin — the all-seeing king who grants his trust to his warriors while ensuring the overarching system of governance remains in check. Marcos, though often criticized for inherited family controversies, has managed to oversee a justice system that is visibly turning a corner.

While the road has been anything but smooth, Marcos has largely allowed Remulla to function with independence, trusting his judgment. By giving Remulla the space to prosecute powerful figures like Quiboloy and Teves, Marcos has shown a willingness to allow the justice system to operate without the heavy hand of political interference — something that’s often been a curse in past administrations. It’s a display of Odin-like wisdom in letting the hammer fall where it must.

Despite their victories, the Thor-and-Odin-like tandem faces even greater challenges. The pervasive culture of impunity in the Philippines means that corruption, crime and political maneuvering will continue to be formidable foes. The arrest of high-profile criminals may be a step in the right direction, but the real battle lies in ensuring that justice is served swiftly, fairly and comprehensively. In this fight, they must deal with a judiciary often bogged down by inefficiencies, delays, and, at times, complicity with corrupt figures.

Much like in Asgard’s halls, where betrayal can come from within, the Philippine justice system must also reckon with internal reform. For the justice to be as mighty as Thor’s hammer, it needs to be wielded consistently and without bias.

Secretary Remulla and President Marcos Jr., like Thor and Odin, are at the helm of a critical battle for the soul of the nation. Their pursuit of high-profile criminals has sent ripples across the realm, signaling that the days of impunity may be drawing to a close.

But much like in the Marvel universe, victory is never final, and the fight for justice is a continuous saga.