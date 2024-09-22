Sri Lanka's new leader a Marxist

Sri Lankan Marxist leader Anura Kumara Dissanayaka said Sunday that his triumph in presidential polls was a victory that "belongs to all" citizens of the South Asian island nation.

"This victory belongs to all of us," he wrote on social media platform X. "Together, we stand ready to rewrite Sri Lankan history."

Meanwhile, Outgoing Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe on Sunday congratulated his Marxist rival Anura Kumara Dissanayaka for winning the island nation's presidential polls.

"With much love and respect for this beloved nation, I hand over its future to the new President," Wickremesinghe said in a statement.