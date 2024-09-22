Speculating as A form of resistance: The 12th Active Vista Human Rights Festival

Organized by non-governmental organization DAKILA and its Active Vista Center, AVHRF has been held annually on the week of the anniversary of the declaration of Martial Law, one of the darkest chapters in Philippine history, to put a spotlight on human rights, freedoms and dignity.

“What began as a humble film festival in 2008, the Active Vista Human Rights Festival, 16 years later, is still striving to reach the broadest and widest audience possible in our pursuit of sustaining a movement that respects, upholds and values the dignity, rights and freedoms of all,” said festival director Alex Poblete during the opening program.

AVHRF has mounted film screenings, art exhibits, talks, fora and performances to bring “attention to stories of human struggles” and to aim “at engaging the public in conversations on important social issues toward developing a critical citizenry that supports initiatives for the promotion of human rights and democracy in the Philippines.”

Running from 19 September to 6 October this year, AVHRF carries the theme “Espekulasyon” (Speculation).

“It has been said time and again that the price of freedom is eternal vigilance. But what is vigilance if not an act of speculation? And to speculate, to be vigilant is to imagine alternatives, question the status quo, and ask the simplest yet most radical question. What if things were different?” said Poblete.

She deplored how the state of and respect for human rights have deteriorated.

“In recent years, human rights has taken a severe hit around the world. In the Philippines, the previous government significantly undermined human rights, painting advocates in a bad light, which paved the way for authoritarianism to grow, deepen social divides, and fuel the culture of violence and intolerance,” she said. “Globally, the rise of populist and authoritarian leaders has led to shrinking civic spaces, setbacks for democracy, widespread disinformation, attacks on fundamental rights and freedoms, silencing of dissent, and harsh crackdowns on human rights defenders and activists.”

She further said, “The Philippines, dubbed as Patient Zero of the populist and authoritarian playbook, made a monumental leap from being a bastion of people power and democracy in Asia to repeating its history of being under the authoritarian rule of Duterte, and now, the Marcos administration.”

She explained that attacks “on the rights and freedoms of the people continue to escalate and worsen, resulting in a climate of fear that silences dissent and expression, and affects the already declining state of the civil society movement,” and that “worsening economic conditions further dehumanize people’s lives, forcing us into a perpetual state of survival, exhaustion, and hopelessness in a nation with a seemingly bleak future.”