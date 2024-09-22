PWD-friendly PAGCOR socio-civic facility unveiled in Dasmariñas City

The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) inaugurated on Wednesday, 18 September, a modern socio-civic facility that is equipped with an elevator to help elderly and physically challenged visitors to reach its higher floors with ease.

Located in Dasmariñas City, Cavite, it is PAGCOR's 41st completed socio-civic center. The three-story modern structure, which broke ground in October 2021, was built with a P50 million grant from PAGCOR. It is the only socio-civic facility with complement funding from the city government, bringing the total project cost to P110 million.

PAGCOR Vice President for Corporate Social Responsibility Group Ramon Stephen Villaflor and Dasmariñas City Mayor Jennifer Barzaga led the unveiling of the state-of-the-art structure in Sitio Buwisan, Barangay Langkaan II.

“When we held the groundbreaking ceremony for this socio-civic center a few years ago, we did not expect that it would turn out to be a structure of excellence like the one we just inaugurated,” Villaflor said.

“This only proves that PAGCOR and the city of Dasmariñas have developed a strong partnership to come out with a great project such as this.”

The building boasts of common toilets on all floors, a multi-purpose open area, dining halls, kitchen, first-aid room, storage, and breastfeeding rooms, among others. The building can also accommodate up to 150 modular tents when utilized as an evacuation facility.

Mayor Barzaga, meanwhile, expressed her gratitude to PAGCOR for providing substantial funding for the construction of the building, which will not only serve as an evacuation facility but also as venue for various community activities.

“We extend our deepest appreciation to PAGCOR for funding the construction of this state-of-the-art socio-civic center in our city.

“This building will be utilized as a hub for community engagement, social activities and other events that promote progress and development,” Barzaga said.

To date, PAGCOR has completed and inaugurated a total of 41 socio-civic centers nationwide while 32 other structures are nearing completion.