Police 'neutrality’ urged ahead of COC filing

The Philippine National Police issued a stern warning to all of its officers and personnel against engaging in partisan politics as the filing of Certificate of Candidacy (COC) for the 2025 elections starts in the first week of October.

PNP chief, General Rommel Francisco Marbil, ordered all local units to remain committed to political neutrality as the police organization is already intensifying security measures for the election period.

“We are entering a crucial period as candidates for the 2025 elections begin filing their certificates of candidacy. I am directing all local police units to remain vigilant, perform their duties efficiently under the Quad principle, and ensure public safety,” Marbil said.

Marbil noted that the PNP is tasked to protect the democratic process in the country; thus, cops have a “responsibility to uphold law and order without any bias or political partisan.”

“I am reminding every officer that political neutrality is a core responsibility. Do not allow yourselves to be influenced or used by politicians,” he added.

The filing of the COC will start from 1 to 8 October.

Marbil warned that any officer found engaging in partisan activities or compromising the integrity of the police force would be dealt with accordingly.

“We will not tolerate any officer who compromises our commitment to neutrality and fairness. Any form of political interference, whether directly or indirectly, will be met with swift and decisive action,” he stressed.

The PNP chief, likewise, reminded all police officers to be mindful of their “oath to serve the people, not politicians.”

As the PNP targets to push for safe and credible elections next year, Marbil urged the public to report irregularities involving law enforcers.