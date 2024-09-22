Marcos skips Singapore Grand Prix

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. spent a quiet weekend at home in the Philippines, according to the Presidential Communications Office (PCO).

On Sunday, PCO Acting Secretary Cesar Chavez confirmed that Marcos did not attend the Singapore Formula 1 Grand Prix when questioned by Palace reporters.

“He did not go to Singapore,” Chavez said in a message. Chavez added that the President spent the weekend with his family, filmed his weekly vlog, and reviewed and signed official documents.

Marcos, an avid fan of the F1 event, had previously attended the Singapore Grand Prix twice since becoming president. His first visit was in 2022, followed by another in 2023 at the invitation of then-Prime Minister of Singapore, Lee Hsien Loong.

During his 2023 official trip to Singapore, Marcos discussed priority policies and programs with economic managers and business leaders at the 10th Asian Conference, securing an investment pledge of P11 billion from a Singapore-based technology company.

However, Marcos faced backlash for attending the Formula 1 event in both years. In 2022, his attendance followed a six-day visit to New York, flying to Singapore just as parts of the Philippines were hit by a typhoon.

Similarly, his 2023 appearance drew criticism due to the country’s economic struggles at the time.