Don’t meddle in politics, cops warned

The Philippine National Police (PNP) issued a stern warning to all officers and personnel against engaging in partisan politics as the filing of Certificates of Candidacy (CoC) for the 2025 elections begins in the first week of October.

PNP Chief General Rommel Francisco Marbil ordered all police units to remain committed to political neutrality as the police organization intensifies security measures for the election period.

“We are entering a crucial period as candidates for the 2025 elections begin filing their certificates of candidacy. I am directing all local police units to remain vigilant, perform their duties efficiently under the Quad principle, and ensure public safety,” Marbil said.

Marbil emphasized that the PNP is tasked with protecting the democratic process in the country, and police officers have a “responsibility to uphold law and order without any bias or political partisanship.”

“I am reminding every officer that political neutrality is a core responsibility. Do not allow yourselves to be influenced or used by politicians,” he added.

The filing of CoCs will run from 1 to 8 October.

Marbil warned that any officer found engaging in partisan activities or compromising the integrity of the police force would face disciplinary action.

“We will not tolerate any officer who compromises our commitment to neutrality and fairness. Any form of political interference, whether directly or indirectly, will be met with swift and decisive action,” he stressed.

The PNP chief also reminded all police officers to honor their “oath to serve the people, not politicians.”

As the PNP works to ensure safe and credible elections next year, Marbil urged the public to report any irregularities involving law enforcers.