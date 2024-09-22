BoC acts on rice shipment delays

The Bureau of Customs (BoC) has raised concerns about potential delays affecting rice prices following reports of rice shipments accumulating at Manila ports. The BoC clarified that the issue is not caused by port congestion but rather by delays in the procedures that consignees must fulfill to release their goods.

Currently, 258 containers of rice are located at the Port of Manila. Of these, 237 containers have been cleared for release after payment of taxes and fees. The goods declarations for the remaining 21 containers, or 8.13 percent, were filed on 20 September, and are currently undergoing clearance.

At the Manila International Container Port, there are still 630 containers of rice. Among these, 492 containers have been cleared for release, while 138 containers remain at the port, still awaiting payment of duties and taxes.

The BoC highlighted that under Section 1129(d) of the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act, importers must claim their shipments within 30 days of paying the duties and taxes; otherwise, the goods will be considered abandoned. The bureau emphasized that none of the shipments have exceeded this 30-day term. If any shipments remain unclaimed beyond this period, the BoC will initiate abandonment procedures.

In summary, the accumulation of shipments at the ports is not due to delays caused by congestion; rather, the rice shipments are ready for release as soon as consignees fulfill their obligations. The BoC reassures the public that it is continuously monitoring the situation and ensuring that all necessary protocols are being followed.

Commissioner Bienvenido Y. Rubio stressed that the bureau is committed to ensuring that the release of rice shipments adheres to legal procedures without unnecessary delays. He urged all consignees to act promptly to avoid further disruptions, stating that the BoC stands ready to enforce abandonment proceedings as mandated by law if goods remain unclaimed.