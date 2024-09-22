APPASSIONATA III: Women Artists front and center

Bitanga is considered a foremost painter and adept sculptor, who has mastered both forms. Meanwhile, Cajipe Endaya injects feminism and indigenous culture at the forefront with her folk symbol-inspired artworks. Lim revives and preserves printmaking techniques and integrates them into her modern-day creations to critical acclaim. Fetalvero-Roces enjoins the guests to be part of her artwork, as their own stories are as relevant to the interpretation as her own. Rufino soothes viewers into a sense of calm through her watercolor objet d’art, which all are a reflection of her life’s timeline, featuring one of her many muses, valiant horses.

The opening evening was well-attended by a stellar lineup of ambassadors and diplomats, industry magnates and business tycoons, artists and art lovers, the stalwarts of the social scene in a celebration of female empowerment. Since the exhibiting artists have dabbled in their respective fields since the 1970s, they certainly are considered to be deserving torchbearers!