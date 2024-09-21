SPD nabs four in Pasay road rage incident

Four individuals were apprehended by the Southern Police District (SPD) following a road rage incident in Pasay City.
The report showed that the incident happened at approximately 3:00 am on 21 September 2024, at the intersection of Roxas Boulevard and Sen. Gil Puyat Avenue, Barangay 76, resulting in the arrest of three individuals and follow-up operation to locate other suspects, according to the report received by PBGen. Leon Victor Rosete, SPD Director.
The incident involved two vehicles: a Honda Odyssey and a silver BMW.
An initial investigation revealed that the Honda Odyssey bumped into the rear of the BMW, prompting an exchange of gunfire between the occupants.
Substation 1 personnel and the SWAT team of Pasay CPS responded swiftly, arresting three suspects: Xiaolei, 40, male, and Wang, 31, both Chinese nationals, and Redentor, 39, a Filipino security driver.
During the altercation, an unidentified Chinese suspect threatened a civilian, William, 48, at gunpoint and forcibly took his e-bike. William was riding along Macapagal Boulevard when the suspect flagged him down. The stolen e-bike was later recovered following an arrest in Tambo, Parañaque.
The Scene of the Crime Operation (SOCO) team, Investigation and Detective Management Section (IDMS) investigators, and Pasay City Police Station (CPS), conducted a thorough examination, recovering eight fired cartridge cases from a 9mm firearm, five live rounds of 9mm ammunition, two metal jackets, one deformed bullet, one BMW 538 D, one Honda Odyssey, assorted license plates, one TARA 9mm pistol with serial number, one GIRSAN 9mm caliber pistol with serial number, a magazine with 16 rounds of 9mm live ammunition, an Airsoft M4 caliber with magazine, two knives, one Iphone, assorted designer bags and wallets, checks, identification cards, ₱2,050.00 cash, and key chains with assorted keys. The arrested suspects will undergo paraffin tests, and a request for forensic analysis has been submitted to the relevant units.
Meanwhile, at approximately 10:32 am on 21 September 2024, Parañaque police received a flash alarm from the Pasay City Police Station regarding a suspect who fled the scene of the road rage incident.
At 11:10 am of the same day, a dragnet operation was conducted by Parañaque City police along Macapagal Boulevard, Barangay Tambo, led to the arrest of the suspect, identified as alias "Lin", a 34-year-old Chinese national.
The suspect had forcibly taken an e-bike and fled towards the Parañaque area. Upon arrest, authorities recovered one Glock 19X caliber 9mm pistol, one live round of 9mm ammunition, and the stolen e-bike from his possession.
The arrested suspects will face charges for violating RA 10591, the Comprehensive Law on Firearms and Ammunition.