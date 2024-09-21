SPD nabs four in Pasay road rage incident

Four individuals were apprehended by the Southern Police District (SPD) following a road rage incident in Pasay City.

The report showed that the incident happened at approximately 3:00 am on 21 September 2024, at the intersection of Roxas Boulevard and Sen. Gil Puyat Avenue, Barangay 76, resulting in the arrest of three individuals and follow-up operation to locate other suspects, according to the report received by PBGen. Leon Victor Rosete, SPD Director.

The incident involved two vehicles: a Honda Odyssey and a silver BMW.

An initial investigation revealed that the Honda Odyssey bumped into the rear of the BMW, prompting an exchange of gunfire between the occupants.

Substation 1 personnel and the SWAT team of Pasay CPS responded swiftly, arresting three suspects: Xiaolei, 40, male, and Wang, 31, both Chinese nationals, and Redentor, 39, a Filipino security driver.