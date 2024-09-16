SPD nabs most wanted, gun seized

Operatives of Southern Police Distric arrested a suspect who was hiding in Capiz for violation of the anti-drug law.
Reports indicate that at approximately 3:40 pm on 16 September 2024, a joint operation spearheaded by the District Special Operations Unit - Southern Police District (DSOU-SPD) along with Maayon MPS, Pontevedra MPS, DID-SPD, and Parañaque City police executed warrant of arrest against alias Patrick, 33 years old. Patrick is identified as the top 7 Provincial most-wanted person in Capiz and was apprehended at a village in Parañaque City.
The arrest was made pursuant to a warrant issued by Hon. Lorencito Belo Diaz, RTC Presiding Judge of Branch 17, Roxas City, Capiz, for violation of RA 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act)
Following his arrest, a lawful search was conducted. During this search, Patrick was found to be in possession of a 1911 9mm firearm with live ammunition and a holster.
The suspect and the confiscated evidence were transported to the DSOU-SPD office for proper documentation. Patrick is facing additional complaint for violating RA 10591 (Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act).
During the operation, Body Worn Cameras (BWC) and Alternative Recording Devices (ARD) were utilized in accordance with prescribed legal protocols.