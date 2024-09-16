SPD nabs most wanted, gun seized

Operatives of Southern Police Distric arrested a suspect who was hiding in Capiz for violation of the anti-drug law.

Reports indicate that at approximately 3:40 pm on 16 September 2024, a joint operation spearheaded by the District Special Operations Unit - Southern Police District (DSOU-SPD) along with Maayon MPS, Pontevedra MPS, DID-SPD, and Parañaque City police executed warrant of arrest against alias Patrick, 33 years old. Patrick is identified as the top 7 Provincial most-wanted person in Capiz and was apprehended at a village in Parañaque City.

The arrest was made pursuant to a warrant issued by Hon. Lorencito Belo Diaz, RTC Presiding Judge of Branch 17, Roxas City, Capiz, for violation of RA 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act)